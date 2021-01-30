The 2021 Senior Bowl will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m ET. Some of the top college football players in the country will face off against each other in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The game will be live streamed on Local TV.

The 2021 Senior Bowl, an event billing itself as the start of draft season, will take place this week, giving fans a chance to watch some of the draft’s top entrants compete against one another in an all-star game.

Kansas City has often used the Senior Bowl as an evaluation tool. Players currently on the roster like LT Eric Fisher, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, RB Darrel Williams, and DT Khalen Saunders all elevated their draft stock with big performances at the All-Star game.

Things are a little different this year, however, due to COVID-19. There will still be fans in attendance, but in a very limited capacity.

Reese’s Senior Bowl 2021 Game information

When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: Watch here

What is the Reese’s Senior Bowl?

Since 1950, the Senior Bowl has served as college football’s all-star game featuring NFL draft hopefuls. While the Senior Bowl provides college seniors with another opportunity to make a strong impression on NFL teams, it’s also a chance for the players to play with the country’s other standout seniors while building new relationships during the final chapter of their collegiate careers.

Reese’s Senior Bowl 2021 Preview

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers are coaching the National Team and American Team, respectively, for the event. Those coaching staffs will work directly with players to prepare them for Saturday’s game and provide them an idea of what awaits them in the NFL.

Reese’s Senior Bowl 2021 Live Stream From anywhere

Saturday’s coverage of the Senior Bowl will air on NFL Network. Reese’s Senior Bow fans will surely want to watch as we can see some big-time guys and some potential sleepers in action as the Combine and actual draft loom in the near future.

