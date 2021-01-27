Before the San Antonio Spurs face the Boston Celtics Wednesday evening, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich was asked about Derrick White’s return status.

“I think he’ll play this weekend,” said Popovich. “He had contact again today. We’re just being conservative I guess. He probably could go out there tonight, he wants to go out there tonight, but we opted to wait until the weekend. So you’ll see him this weekend.”

The Spurs have a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday against the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.

White missed the beginning of the season due to offseason toe surgery. When he returned for his lone game in early January against the Los Angeles Lakers, he developed a new toe injury and he’s been sidelined ever since.

Once White returns, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with the rotation since Popovich has stuck to a 9-man rotation this season with a starting group of Dejounte Murray-Lonnie Walker IV-DeMar DeRozan-Keldon Johnson-LaMarcus Aldridge, and a second unit of Patty Mills-Devin Vassell-Rudy Gay-Jakob Poeltl and one of the starters playing extended minutes.

In the lone game White played in, he came off the bench and Vassell received his only DNP (Did not play) of the season.

