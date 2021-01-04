The first semifinal of the night, it’s a rematch of last year’s gold-medal game that saw the Canadians score three unanswered goals to come back and beat the Russians. On Monday, the stakes are high once again as the winner plays for gold and the loser can either win bronze or nothing at all.

2021 World Juniors Semifinals

1st Match: Canada vs. Russia – LIVE

2nd Match: USA vs. Finland – LIVE

The 45th edition of the Ice Hockey World Junior Championship quarter-finals game today. The best eight teams will be clashing in four single-end games. Please keep in mind that we’re only recommending official sources for watching the IIHF World Junior Championship 2021.

This year’s tournament originally was scheduled to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but the need for a secure bubble led Hockey Canada to move the entire event to where the NHL played summer hockey.

World Juniors Championship Semifinals Live Stream & game Preview

Canada vs. Russia

Canada earned a 1-0 pre-tournament win over the Russians on Dec. 23. But the last meeting that counted came 364 days ago, when the Canadians erased a two-goal deficit in the final 11 minutes for a 4-3 win and an 18th World Juniors gold medal.

Last chance to set that #WorldJuniors semi-finals bracket!

This one has all sorts of historical baggage attached, but I wouldn’t worry too much if you’re for the Canadians. While Russia has shown that they can shock teams that are like Canada, they also are very, very, very mortal in ways that Canada just…isn’t. They sometimes have lackadaisical defensive efforts, Askarov will sometimes give up a head scratcher, check Canada vs Russia Live Stream IIHF Word Juniors Semifinals match online

USA vs. Finland

Unlike the first game, this one has a very good chance of going sideways on one team. The USA is skilled, plays with fire, is utterly and completely relentless on the forecheck, and their goaltender is hot. Watch USA vs FInland Live Stream Senifinals match for 2021 Championship IHF online.

The U.S. and Finland have met in the tournament semifinals just once previously, with the U.S. earning a 2-1 win in 2004. The U.S. is in the semifinals for the 16th time (6-8-1). It won the last of its four championships in 2017. Finland won the last of its five titles in 2019. The winner plays in Tuesday’s gold medal game.

WJC 2021 Q.finals Recap

Yesterday, we learned a lot about being determined, and the limits of talent. Now, we move on to the Semifinals!

Quarterfinals Game One – Germany makes it tougher than expected, but Russia still wins 2-1

This was…much closer than it had any right to be, but a big part of that was Germany really trying to take over the 2nd and 3rd periods.

With this win, Russia goes on to meet their semifinal dance partner, Canada. Given how much they sat back and just let Germany try, I’d be trying to impress effort on the players, were I Russia’s head coach Larianov.

Game 2 – Finland comes back to win against Sweden in 3-2 thriller

THIS. GAME. RULED.

After the first period, it became clear Finland was no longer screwing around. Of the 31 shots they put on, nearly half of all of them came in the 2nd period, and the other half came in the third, especially during the last five minutes, where they just laid siege to Hugo Alnefeldt. And that includes the Finns taking 20 minutes of penalties, including one for checking to the head!

Sweden meanwhile…mostly parked the bus to their detriment. They have good defense and goalies, but assuming two goals is enough against a team you know all too well is living or dying on it’s furious offense isn’t gonna go well. Ah well, we still appreciate you, Tre Kronor. Better luck next year!

Game 3 – Czechs look good for about a period and a half, but can’t overcome the champs. Canada moves on after 3-0 win.

Wondering how this was gonna go was like wondering if an apple falling out of a tree would beat gravity. That said, the apple tried it’s best!

Game 4 – The US gives a little more of a scare than you might think, but Slovakia does go down. USA wins 5-2 Hats off to the Slovaks and their goalies, man. Both Hlavaj and Latkoczy played their asses off this entire tournament, and even if they didn’t get the help they deserved, they still look like quality players.

USA goes on to face Finland . Finland as we’ve seen isn’t going to let you get away with taking the last 10 minutes of the game off, guys. You’d better have your A-Game ready.



