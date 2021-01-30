Undefeated IBF World Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant looks to defend his title against former champion Caleb “Golden” Truax in the first FOX PBC Fight Night of 2021 live from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Caleb “Golden” Truax (31-4-2) is the underdog title challenger for the undefeated Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (20-0-0). He’s hoping for a major upset win, opening as a +1000 underdog in the bout.

Plant vs Truax Fight Time:

Event: Premier Boxing Championship

Date: Saturday 01.30.2021

Venue: Microsoft Theater

Location: Los Angeles, California, United States

Weight: 168 lbs (76.2 kg)

Title on Line: IBF World Super Middleweight

TV Stream: FOX & FOX Deportes [Watch Online]

Prelims (FS1, 6:00 pm ET)

Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1, 14 KO) vs All Rivera (21-4, 18 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Brandyn Lynch (10-1, 8 KO) vs Mark Hernandez (14-4-1, 3 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

Atif Oberlton (debut) vs Nathan Sharp (4-2, 4 KO), light heavyweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (FOX, 8:00 pm ET)

Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KO) vs Caleb Truax (31-4-2, 19 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Plant’s IBF title

Michael Coffie (11-0, 8 KO) vs Darmani Rock (17-0, 12 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Joey Spencer (11-0, 8 KO) vs Isiah Seldon (14-3-1, 5 KO), middleweights, middleweights, 8 rounds

PBC Fight Night Plant vs. Truax will be broadcast on FOX and in Spanish on FOX Deportes, available to stream* on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and other Live TV streaming services.

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax Fight Preview

A critical battle at super middleweight goes down on Saturday night? Outstanding amongst other super middleweights on the planet seeks set himself in place for a potential 2021 conflict with Canelo Alvarez when Caleb Plant hopes to protect his IBF title for the third time against previous 168-pound titlist Caleb Truax on Saturday from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

In the wake of winning the IBF belt from José Uzcátegui in January 2019, additionally in Los Angeles, Plant scored consecutive stoppages over Mike Lee and Vincent Feigenbutz, separately. There had been discussions of Plant confronting Alvarez a year ago before the Covid pandemic stopped the thought. Presently a success over Truax could see him land boxing’s “brilliant ticket”.

Holding Plant up is the previous IBF super middleweight champion. Truax caught the tie from James DeGale in December 2017. In his later opportunity out, Truax lost the title in a rematch with DeGale in April 2018. From that point forward, Truax hasn’t been excessively dynamic because of wounds, going 2-0, one no-challenge. Truax last battled in January 2020, beating David Basajjamivule by lion’s share choice.

On the off chance that Plant looks noteworthy, a turn Alvarez is unavoidable. Would he be able to zero in on the main job? Or then again will Truax drop in on the gathering? For the 37-year-old Truax, this is likely the last chance he’s going to get at a world title, so he’ll be looking to make it count. And there is that small, outside chance he could also find himself in the ring with Canelo this year should he upset Plant, at which point he’d probably have to rematch Plant and win again. But that’s the path, difficult as it may be.

Heavyweights Michael Coffie and Darmani Rock will also meet in a 10-rounder, and middleweight prospect Joey Spencer will be in action on FOX, too. The FS1 prelims are headlined by former two-weight titleholder Rances Barthelemy facing All Rivera in a 10-round welterweight fight. For more information visit main article source

