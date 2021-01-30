IBF World Super Middleweight title bout between Caleb Plant and Caleb Truax at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles Saturday. The card is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET in the first FOX PBC Fight Night of 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax Live stream, including the odds, their records and expert prediction of possible winner.

Key notes

Event: Premier Boxing Championship

Date: Saturday 01.30.2021

Venue: Microsoft Theater

Location: Los Angeles, California, United States

Weight: 168 lbs (76.2 kg)

Title on Line: IBF World Super Middleweight

TV Stream: FOX & FOX Deportes [Watch Online]

Plant vs. Truax: tale of the tape

Plant

Plant (20-0) puts his unblemished record on the line against Truax (31-4-2) in a battle of 168 pounders. Both stand 6-foot-1, with Truax holding a one-inch reach advantage. Plant might have the advantage in age, as he is a youthful 28 as opposed to Truax, who enters at 37 and supposedly in the twilight of his career. In 20 career pro bouts Plant has 12 KOs, or a 60% clip, while Truax has 19 knockouts to his name, or 51.3%.

Truax

Truax picked up a majority decision win over David Basajjamivule in Minneapolis Jan. 25, 2020. He won this IBF super middleweight belt Dec. 9, 2017, in London against James DeGale, but had it taken back by DeGale April 7, 2018. This might be the 37-year-old’s last chance at a strap, and he enters as a decisive underdog against Plant. Truax has gone 2-1 across his past three fights with a no-contest against Peter Quillin. Four of his past five bouts have gone the distance, with his only stoppage against Fabiano Pena Aug. 24, 2018.

Fight Preview

Plant, it seems, has found himself in a great position. Though he hasn’t scored a victory against an elite fighter in a couple of years, he’s one of the best super middleweights in the world and could have a legitimate shot to possibly beat Alvarez.

Of course, Plant says he’s not looking past Truax. But the future could be glittery for Plant.

“I know he’s a veteran, has a lot of experience and is a former world champion who has upset people before, so he has to be taken seriously,” Truax said recently. “I’m fully focused on Jan. 30 and when that bell rings so I can do what I do best. I’m not looking past him, but I am looking through him. I’m looking to end this fight early. I don’t see it going 12 rounds, so whether they throw in the white towel, I throw in the white towel for him or the ref steps in to do his job, I’m looking for a stoppage. This ends with me getting my hand raised in spectacular fashion.”

Truax, meanwhile, is a former world titlist, and he’s fought plenty of top-notch boxers. Plus, he knows how to pull off an upset. That’s what he did in 2017 when he traveled to the U.K. and took James DeGale’s 168-pound belt. At the time, Truax was a 16/1 underdog. More than three years later, Truax still feels like he’s good enough to take down Plant.

“At my age, at 37, there is no telling when I’ll be able to get a world title fight again. So I’ve been approaching it as if this is my last shot. I’ve been very focused in camp and just determined to leave it all in the ring and get my belt back,” Truax said. “I’m going to win because I’m the most experienced and the best fighter that Plant has ever faced. I believe my experience, my pressure, my conditioning and just my determination will be the factor in getting the win.”

Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax Fight Records

Despite Plant’s undefeated record of 20-0 with 12 KOs, he’s got much less experience than Truax. And Plant’s last few opponents have been relatively mediocre. After scoring his most important win two years ago vs. Jose Uzcategui to win his super middleweight belt, Plant has taken on Mike Lee and Vincent Feigenbutz. After Truax and Plant needs someone who can really test him.

Before upsetting DeGale, Truax (37-4-2, 19 KOs) was seen as a solid fighter who couldn’t beat the elite boxers. He’d already lost to Jermaine Taylor in 2012, Daniel Jacobs in 2015 and Anthony Dirrell in 2016. For most of his career, Truax has been a B-level fighter. But he’s also got a world title. He was asked this week if Plant was the toughest opponent of his career. Traux said, “He’s not the most experienced guy, he’s not the most highly-vaunted guy that I’ve fought. Probably Danny Jacobs was and even James DeGale. So that’s to be determined until we get in the ring and mix it up.”

Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax prediction

Truax has an interesting story, and when he retires, he can look back on his career and smile. But I wouldn’t be shocked if Plant stopped him, and if he does, I’d love to see him move on to either David Benavidez or Alvarez. Against the brittle and aging Truax, though, he shouldn’t have many problems. Say, Plant by stoppage in the ninth round. Read more

