The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs Face the Cleveland Browns to Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.

The Browns advanced to the Divisional Round after defeating the Steelers, 48-37, in the Wild Card round. The Chiefs lead the all-time series, 13-11-2. The Chiefs won the last matchup, 37-21, in 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns need KC mistakes, and they need to mix it up with the running game early on. They’re not going to be able to keep the Chief offense from rolling, but they have to keep up, generate a good balance, and run for 140 yards.

Browns vs Chiefs AFC Divisional Playoffs Viewing info



Date: Sunday, Jan. 17

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Referee: Clay Martin

TV: CBS

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs Player update

Patrick Mahomes, who has already been MVP for one season and one Super Bowl, despite his young age, already has experience in this type of match.

Nick Chubb once again topped the 1,000 yard mark this season and his dumbbell in ground attack with Kareem Hunt makes ground play the key to staying alive in the postseason.

Find Browns vs Chiefs AFC Divisional Playoffs Preview

The game marks the 27th meeting between the teams in a series the Chiefs lead 13-11-2. The most recent game between the teams unfolded in Week 9 of the 2018 season, when Kansas City notched a 37-21 road win.

The last game was on date 17 with a defeat against the Chargers by 38-21, noting that in that game the headlines had no action. They made a splash at the Wild Card by winning 48-37 at the home of their arch-rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

