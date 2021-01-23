It didn’t take long, and indeed, “The Notorious” McGregor is back in the sport and aims to hit it harder than ever before. It starts with one thought, and in that, I mean bout #2 for McGregor (22-4-0) and Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (26-6-0-1NC). The first big sporting event of 2021 is upon us, as Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in tonight’s UFC 275 pay-per-view event on Watch ESPN+.

Poirier’s Corner

Fighting out of Lafayette Louisiana, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier enters Saturday night as the #2 ranked fighter in the UFC lightweight class. He’s 7-2-0-1NC over his last ten fights, winning his most recent bout last summer via unanimous decision against Dan Hooker. A win at 257 for Poirier could mean a rematch with Justin Gaethje for the opportunity to fight Nurmagomedov again for the lightweight title, or he could be tapped to leap Gaethje and head straight to the main event.

McGregor’s Corner

After announcing his retirement from the UFC last summer, Dublin, Ireland’s Conor “The Notoroious” McGregor enters UFC 257 as the #4 ranked lightweight fighter in his return to the octagon. This week, McGregor addressed his brief retirement on ESPN +’s “Stephen A’s World”, quoted on the network’s website saying, “Sometimes you have to take yourself out of a situation if you’re not being respected or appreciated. Just distance yourself from it.

When is UFC 257 Poirier vs McGregor 2? Today’s show is a standard PPV even though it’s taking place in the UAE. There are two Fight Pass fights, which should kick off around 7pm ET/4pm PT. Things will move to ESPN and ESPN+ for four more fights at 8pm ET, and then we’ll go over to PPV at 10pm ET as per the norm.

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 Live Stream for the Main card Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor – Lightweight Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler – Lightweight Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood – Women’s flyweight Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas – Women’s strawweight Andre Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov – Middleweight UFC 257 prelims Live Stream Arman Tsarukyan vs Matt Frevola – Lightweight Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Junior – Middleweight Julianna Pena vs Sara McCann – Women’s bantamweight Khalil Rountree Jr vs Marcin Prachnio – Light heavyweight

How much does UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 cost? UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 costs just £19.95 on BT Sport Box Office and can be ordered at bt.com/sportboxoffice. (United Kingdom) And United Staes ESPN+ price is $69.99

UFC 257 main card, odds Favorite Underdog Weightclass Conor McGregor -310 Dustin Poirier +250 Lightweight Dan Hooker -140 Michael Chandler +120 Lightweight Joanne Calderwood -120 Jessica Eye +100 Women’s flyweight Amanda Ribas -330 Marina Rodriguez +260 Women’s strawweight Makhmud Muradov -140 Andrew Sanchez +120 Middleweight Tonight’s lightweight bout will be a rematch of Poirier and McGregor’s 2014 fight at UFC 178, which McGregor won by TKO in the first round. Poirier last fought in June, defeating Dan Hooker by unanimous decision. McGregor meantime, last fought almost exactly one year ago, needing just 40 seconds to take down Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The Irish superstar announced his retirement a few months later, but has apparently been lured back into the ring for a tantalizing rematch with Poirier.

The post McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream: UFC 257 start time, ppv cost, full fight card on Fight Island appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream: UFC 257 start time, ppv cost, full fight card on Fight Island