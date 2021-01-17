SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich called timeout with his team in a close game with the Houston Rockets and what followed would see the Silver and Black come together for a win.

The Spurs used a 10-0 run to grab a 103-91 victory over the Rockets at the AT&T Center on Saturday afternoon, splitting the “series” with Houston. San Antonio has now won two of their last three games.

“The fourth quarter was great for us. We picked up our physicality on defense,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said.

Houston was led by rookie Mason Jones and Christian Jones, who both finished with 24 points. Ben McLemore added 21 points on 50 percent shooting for the shorthanded Rockets, who fell to 4-7 with the defeat.

Three Standout Players

DeMar DeRozan

The Spurs’ leading scorer rebounded from a subpar outing on Thursday to lead the Silver and Black to a win to get above .500 on Saturday afternoon in a rematch with the Rockets.

DeRozan finished with 24 points, shooting just 36 percent. Like much of the game, everyone struggled to shoot the basketball. However, DeRozan made shots when it mattered most and attacked the paint, drawing fouls and going to the free throw line.

Look for DeRozan to get back into the groove after missing two games due to personal reasons. Once he does that, San Antonio should flow better offensively.

Dejounte Murray

San Antonio’s young point guard continues to show his growth and improvement after coming back from an ACL tear. His decision making and basketball IQ were on full display on Saturday afternoon.

Murray had 18 points, ten rebounds, and three assists. He played a big part of the Spurs’ 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter has he got a dunk, hit a three, and a fade away jumper to put San Antonio up 12.

“It’s natural, it’s the advantage of having long arms. I’m quick, I can beat people to spots,” Murray said of his play on Saturday.

Jakob Poeltl

The Spurs big man came off the bench and got heavy minutes in the fourth quarter to replace a struggling LaMarcus Aldridge. The result was better interior defense and holding the Rockets below 100 points.

Poeltl finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds on the night, shooting 85 percent and hitting his lone free throw on the night. He was aggressive on the boards, getting seven offensive rebounds to give San Antonio a second chance at some points.

Popovich called him “the star of the game”.

It’s natural, it’s the advantage of having long arms. I’m quick, I can beat people to spots,” Poeltl said.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 7-6 on the season and will return to the court on Monday afternoon to face the Portland Trail Blazers (8-5) at the Moda Center at 2 p.m.

