The Barcelona Face Athletic Bilbao On Sunday in the final Game of the 2020-21 Spanish Super Cup at 4 p.m. ET. Messi’s Barcelona lived up to the title contenders’ tag by defeating Real Sociedad in the semi-final on Wednesday, La Liga holders and Barca’s arch-rivals Real Madrid were knocked out of the prestigious competition by Athletic Club.

You can also watch the match via ESPN+.

Barcelona reached the round of 16 of the competition by thumping Hercules 8–1 on aggregate, including a 7–0 victory in the second leg. Athletic Bilbao advanced after beating Racing Santander 5-1 on aggregate.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Streaming information

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Sevilla, Spain

TV: ESPN

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao team News

The Argentine missed the semi-final due to an injury but has been training in the lead-up to the final. However, Ronald Koeman has hinted that a call on his involvement will be taken on the morning of the game.

Marcelino will once again have to contend with the absences of Unai Lopez and Peru Nolaskoain. However, Yuri Berchiche is close to returning to action and may make himself available for the final in Seville.

Barcelona Probable Starting Lineups: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Athletic Bilbao Probable Starting Lineups: Unai Simon; Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Vencedor, De Marcos, Iker Muniain; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Barcelona will be attempting to win the Spanish Super Cup for the 14th time in their history when they take on Athletic Bilbao. Athletic’s last title was the 2015 Super Cup against Barcelona, and Marcelino’s last title was the 2019 Copa del Rey, defeating Barcelona in the final as Valencia’s coach.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Stream For ESPN

Sunday’s Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match is available to watch on TV via ESPN 2 and ESPN. This should be a fun match to watch for a Thursday afternoon, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.

