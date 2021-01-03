In his pregame press conference Sunday before the San Antonio Spurs host the Utah Jazz, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich clarified Derrick White’s left toe injury to say White stubbed the toe that just healed in Friday’s game against the Lakers and until further evaluation, it’s unknown how long White will now be out.

“This is bad bad luck for him and for our team,” said Popovich of White’s new injury. “He actually sprained the same toe that he injured after he rehabbed and came back. He stubbed it. You could see it on the film.”

“So we’re going to get it looked at tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”

Saturday the Spurs listed White as out on the injury report with a “left toe sprain.” It was unknown if that was just to ease White back into his return to the court or if he reinjured the toe. It turned out to be the latter.

Popovich said at the moment it’s unknown if White will miss the five game road trip coming up this week until White receives further evaluation.

“I don’t think so, but I’m not sure,” said Popovich of White making the five game road trip.

With White out, rookie Devin Vassell should see some minutes off the bench again, after he did not play in White’s return Friday.

LaMarcus Aldridge will also miss his third straight game with left knee soreness.

The post Derrick White Reinjures Left Toe appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Derrick White Reinjures Left Toe