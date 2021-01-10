The San Antonio Spurs played in their first overtime game of the season Saturday and held on for the 125-122 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the win, the Spurs extend their winning streak to three and they improve to 5-4 on the season.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 38 points on the night, followed by Dejounte Murray’s 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Patty Mills’ 21 points off the bench.

It was a close game throughout as both teams built an 8 point lead each, but neither team could quite get separation from the other.

In the final 15 seconds of the fourth quarter, D’Angelo Russell drilled a late three to put the Wolves up by 2.

On the other end, DeRozan got himself to the free throw line and he made both clutch free throws to tie the game at 113 all.

The Spurs tried to get an alley-oop type play for Keldon Johnson (17 points) with 0.2 seconds left, but they were unsuccessful, sending the game into overtime.

The Spurs outscored the Wolves 12-9 in the overtime period after the Wolves turned the ball over on their final possession to try to tie the game, but the Spurs held on for the win.

DeRozan’s Season High 38 points

DeRozan scored 38 points, tying the most points he’s scored in a Spurs jersey. A lot of the damage he caused to the defense of the Timberwolves was in the paint and at the free throw line.

22 of DeRozan’s 38 points came from the paint and 12 from the free throw line, as well as a team high five assists.

“DeMar won the game for us,” said Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich after the game. “We were stymied by their zone,” said Popovich of the Spurs looking to DeRozan and Patty Mills to try to break the zone of the Wolves.

“Basketball IQ and that and just understanding the zone and what we need to do against the zone,” said Mills of the Spurs trying to get DeRozan to break the zone. “What we needed to do was find a way to get DeMar downhill and into the paint.”

Double Double for Murray

Murray finished with 22 points, marking his fourth game of the season with 20 or more points. He also collected 14 rebounds and dished four assists.

Murray scored from all four areas on the floor, where he tied his career high in made 3s with 3, he scored 6 points in the paint, 2 from mid-range, and 5 from the free throw line.

After the game, Popovich said you can really see Murray’s growth as a point guard.

“He’s figuring out how to be a point guard,” said Popovich. “He threw a great pass to Patty Mills for a three. He’s figuring out time and score more.”

“It’s just growing,” said Murray of developing as a point guard. “Keeping the outside noise as outside noise, whatever that is. It’s a journey and I’m going to continue to grow.”

On being a leading rebounder as a guard, Murray said, “I think that just comes from wanting the ball. I think I’ve always been a dog of wanting to get the ball.”

Mills Provides Fire Power off the Bench

Mills scored 21 points off the bench, marking his third game of the season with 20 or more points. Most of his points came from his outsides shot, where he made 5 of his 8 3-point attempts.

Whether it was spot-up or pull-up 3s, Mills continues to bea weapon off the bench who can swing a game for San Antonio.

Notables

Here are some other notables from the Spurs’ win Saturday

The Spurs outscored the Wolves 20-4 on the fast break.

The Spurs are now 3-0 when scoring 20 or more fast break points and the Spurs are 4-1 when holding the opponent below 15 fast break points.

The Spurs improve to 5-1 when shooting 40% or better from three.

Malik Beasley knocked down 7 threes against the Spurs’ defense on his way to 29 points. Beasley joins Wesley Matthews (Lakers), Bojan Bogdanovic (Jazz), and Patrick Beverley (Clippers) as opponents who have made 6 or more 3s in a single game against the Spurs’ defense.

