Justin Fields and Ohio State will face Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Alabama for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship tonight. Kickoff in Miami is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday night.

WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: ESPN Online (free trial)

The Buckeyes reached their second CFP National Championship game by routing Clemson, 49-28, in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama defeated Notre Dame, 31-14, in the Rose Bowl to set up this matchup, which is a rematch of the 2015 Sugar Bowl. Ohio State won that game, 42-35, on its way to winning the first CFP national title.

Tonight is the night. Who ya got? for Ohio State

for Alabama#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/LCFLHsjxRL — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 11, 2021

After seeing former quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Too Tagovailoa find success in the NFL, this will likely be an important game for redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones, especially going up against a lock to go early in the NFL draft in the Buckeyes’ Justin Fields.

Jones has played very well, earning him a spot as a Heisman candidate, but his favorite target, wide receiver DeVonta Smith walked away with the award.

If receiver Jaylen Waddle can make his return after a broken ankle in late October, the offense gets even more dangerous. Waddle returned to practice for the first time since the injury and Saban said that he will be a game-time decision.

Saban’s defense isn’t the same vintage defense we’ve come to know Alabama for, and the battle on the lines will be one to watch, although Patrick Surtain II might have something to say about that. Ohio State boasts some of the best offensive and defensive linemen in college right now and aside from Fields, that’s where their strength will come from.

Speaking of Fields, he is coming off a college career-defining game, having thrown six touchdown passes in their win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. Fields was also incredibly accurate all game, throwing just one pick, but completing 22 of his 28 passes. He also added 42 rushing yards onto his totals, a dynamic to his game that could cause problems for the Crimson Tide, who have shown vulnerabilities defending the run.

Fields has shown the ability to do plenty of damage on the run, as he rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns earl last month against Michigan State and had 78 yards rushing to go along with his 300 yards passing against Indiana.

Outlook

Ohio State presents a bigger challenge to Alabama than Notre Dame did. Alabama rolled through them. The Buckeyes had a tougher opponent in Trevor Lawerence and Clemson, but they were able to win big 49-28.

A lot rides on the ribs of Fields, who took a big hit in the second quarter against Clemson. He continued to play, but his mobility will depend a lot on that.

The latest betting lines have Alabama as the 8.5 point favorite/ I wouldn’t expect a blowout at all and this should be a fun one to watch, but Alabama’s offense has the firepower to get it done.

Storylines

Alabama: An incredible offense featuring Smith, quarterback Mac Jones (a Heisman finalist) and star running back Najee Harris is playing behind offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best. That group, which led the country in average yards per play, may have yet another star available against Ohio State after Saban said Thursday that junior WR Jaylen Waddle will be a “game-day decision.” Waddle has been out since injuring his ankle on the opening kickoff of Alabama’s win over Tennessee on Oct. 24 and would add another lethal weapon to Alabama’s offense if he can play.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes defense shut down Clemson’s running game and succeeded in hassling Tigers’ QB Trevor Lawrence in a 49-28 semifinal victory. But if you’re picking a hero for Ohio State from that win, it was easily quarterbacked Justin Fields, who played through a crushing hit that got Clemson’s James Skalski ejected in the first half. Fields tossed six touchdowns in the game while proving that, when dialed in, there is no moment too big for him. But Fields has been erratic at times this season, and there are some lingering questions about if he will be 100% healthy on Monday. Aside from Fields, the other player to watch for the Buckeyes is cornerback Shaun Wade.

Alabama vs Ohio State Live Stream

Game: 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship

Date: Monday, January 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

The post [CFP] Ohio State vs. Alabama free live stream: Watch College Football Playoff National Championship Game appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: [CFP] Ohio State vs. Alabama free live stream: Watch College Football Playoff National Championship Game