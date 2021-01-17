The Buccaneers will head to New Orleans to face the Saints in the divisional round on Sunday night, pitting Tom Brady and Drew Brees against each other for the first time ever in the playoffs. Here guide to know Buccaneers vs Saints NFL game watch or stream free online.

Sunday’s meeting also marks the third time this season the NFC South rivals have faced off.

“I guess it was inevitable,” Brees said last weekend when asked about the matchup. “Listen, the minute that [Brady] signed with the Bucs and came in the division, you felt like that was gonna be a team to contend with. That was gonna be a team that had playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us.”

How to Watch Bucs vs. Saints NFL Free Online?



Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The Saints spoiled Brady’s Buccaneers debut when the two teams clashed in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Thanks to a quick first-half lead and a Brady pick-six, New Orleans held off Tampa Bay’s attempted comeback to win 34–23. In Week 9, the Saints shut down their rivals again when Brees threw four touchdowns in a 38–3 victory in Tampa.

Since then, Brady has had more time to settle in with his new team. Tampa Bay finished the regular season with four straight wins and a 31–23 rout of the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round.

Meanwhile, the Saints capped off a 12–4 regular-season finish by winning the NFC South and defeating the Bears, 21–9, in the first round. Learn more about Bucs vs Saints game, visit the main source of news

Buccaneers vs. Saints: The Backstory

Mike Evans recently called the Saints the Buccaneers’ biggest rival. While New Orleans might not agree, it makes sense that Evans feels as such. The Saints have been the class of the NFC South for much of the Pro Bowl wideout’s career and the better part of the past 15 years. They’re who the Bucs want to be. Only one game separated the two in 2020, but the divide seemed much greater given New Orleans’ two convincing wins over Tampa Bay, including a 38-3 thumping in Week 9. The Bucs’ offense, and Tom Brady in particular, struggled in both contests, while Drew Brees played efficient, error-free football. Naturally, the two future Hall of Famers, along with the wits of Sean Payton and Bruce Arians generate the headlines. That’s why this game is being played Sunday night. But Saints DC Dennis Allen and Bucs DC Todd Bowles were more affecting in the two prior meetings. Allen’s unit, especially, erasing the run game while keeping Brady uncomfortable (five interceptions, six sacks), paved the way for double-digit wins. New Orleans (13-4) is riding a mini high, earning three lopsided victories following a two-game slide in early December. Tampa Bay (12-5) has won five in a row, but it’s beaten only one winning team all season. All of its losses came to playoff teams, including the 8-9 Bears, so there’s reason to still be skeptical. Neither the Saints nor Bucs were overly impressive last week but led throughout in wild-card wins over the Bears and Washington, respectively. Learn more visit the main source of news

The post Buccaneers vs. Saints Live Stream Reddit: Watch NFC Divisional Round Online, TV Channel, Start Time and Back Story appeared first on Project Spurs.

