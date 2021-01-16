Ineos Team UK remained unbeaten in the Prada Cup yesterday, beating American Magic in their only race on day two.

But for the Americans, led by Kiwi Dean Barker, it was a second horror day on the water as they suffered a third defeat and tumbled from pre-regatta favorites to now being regarded as the weakest challenger on display.

The frustration seemingly got to Barker who, after the first race of the day – defeat to Jimmy Spithill’s Luna Rossa in very light breeze – expressed his displeasure with the decision to go ahead with sailing despite the low winds.

The Prada Cup 2021 Schedules

There will be two races per day with the race window between 3pm and 5pm, with the exception of the final where the race window will be between 4pm and 6pm.

Luna Rossa will race twice on day three against Ineos Team UK and American Magic, with the first race between Luna Rossa and Ineos tenatively scheduled for 3.15.

The Prada Cup 2021 Live Stream Free

America’s Cup coverage is exclusively free-to-air on TVNZ. USA and Caribbean – home country of NYYC American Magic (Challenger) – NBC Sports. New Zealand – home country of Emirates Team New Zealand (Defender) – TVNZ. UK Race Coverage BBC and Sky UK & Ireland.

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America’s Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

