The 48th season of Monster Energy Supercross gets underway on Saturday, January 16th in Houston, TX at NRG Stadium, and makes history before the gates even drop. This is the first time in the nearly 50-year history of Supercross that the season opener has been hosted in Texas and the first time in 25 years that the season will start outside of California. Watch AMA Online RD#1 Houston today. A staple on the Supercross Tour each year, Houston will host the first three rounds of the season from January 16th-23rd.

Why the Location Change?

The decision to move the season opener from California is purely economical, as the Golden State isn’t permitting fans to gather en masse, and the sports industry relies heavily on ticketing and concessions.

In the fall, NBC Sports quoted Dave Prater, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations, on the matter.

“Up until recently, Angel Stadium, Petco and Oakland couldn’t really talk to us about what was going to happen because they didn’t know. I’m optimistic, but who knows. California could slide into April if it opens up, but that remains to be seen.”

The state of Texas has hosted a number of sporting events with limited fans in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 2020 World Series, Houston and Dallas NFL games, and some NBA markets have also allowed fans. Like those events, health and safety measures are in place for the AMA Supercross 2021 season opener, and as the season continues on to Indianapolis next month.

How to Watch Monster Energy Supercross 2021 Online?



If you can’t make the trip to Houston, or just prefer viewing from your couch, fans can catch all of the action from inside NRG Stadium starting at 12 pm EST on their streaming devices for the qualifiers via the Peacock streaming service. Watch AMA Supercross 2021 Live stream free online. Click here to watch Online

When gates drop for the heat races on Saturday evening at 6 pm EST, the competition will be available on the NBC Sports Network as well as continuing on the Peacock streaming service.

Title Defense

Not since Ryan Dungey in 2017 has a champion repeated in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the 450SX class, and last year’s winner, Eli Tomac of the Kawasaki team, looks to get it done. Tomac is no stranger to repeating, having defended his AMA Pro Motocross series championship back in 2018 in the 450cc class.

In winning last season, he became the fifth rider in history to win titles in the 450SX and 250SX classes of the Monster Energy Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross classes of 450cc and 250cc. His defense gets started in the Group A qualifiers against a former champion who looks to get back on top in Cooper Webb, the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX champion.

Should qualifiers go well, Tomac will be back on the course for the 450SX heats on Saturday evening. Look for his Monster Energy Kawasaki, it’s the white “#1” plate

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Stream Schedule

Saturday, January 16 Houston NBCSN 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, January 19 Houston NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, January 23 Houston NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Saturday, January 30 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Sunday, January 31 Indianapolis NBC** 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, February 2 Indianapolis NBCSN* 11 p.m. ET Saturday, February 6 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Saturday, February 13 Orlando NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, February 20 Orlando NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, March 6 Daytona NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

2021 AMA Supercross Preview

More information about each stadium’s safety protocols can be found on their individual websites – NRG Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, Camping World Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Rice-Eccles Stadium. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests age 2 and older must wear a face-covering except when actively eating and drinking – local venue rules also apply. View more information about Monster Energy Supercross’ Fan Wellness.

It’s time for the 17-round 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series to get underway, and with it, predictions for the season. With 16 factory-backed racers, it’s going to be very difficult to get into the top-ten, let alone the top-five—with three notable exceptions. Let’s break it down:

Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen dominated 2020. The trio took 35 of 51 possible podium finishes last year—that is a staggering collective performance. This happened with Webb dogged by injury and Roczen by illness. Webb is recovered, and Roczen has gotten rest. Tomac will be eager to repeat. Another rider might crack the dominance of these three top dogs, but it’s not going to be easy. They will be your opening round podium picks, if you’re playing it safe. Next, we can look at the contenders.

