In years past, this may have been the prime-time feature on Championship Weekend, but the times are changing and names like Brady and Rodgers are starting to dim against Mahomes and Allen. After getting bounced in the NFC Championship last year, the Green Bay Packers have made it back as they seek their first Super Bowl appearance since 2011 when they won the title over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Feels like forever ago, right? In the time since then, the guy leading the offense on the other sideline has been to five, winning three. Watch NFC Game Online Here

Of course, that was Tom Brady, but that was also with his other team and his ex-head coach. Aaron Rodgers may not yet have the resume of Tom Brady, but by the terms of the Jordan-LeBron GOAT debate – Rodgers hasn’t lost a Super Bowl.

Packers vs Bucs FREE Live Stream NFC Championship Game



Date: Sunday, Jan. 24 | Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

TV: FOX



Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Match Preview



Aaron Rodgers has been playing noticeably lose this season, and that’s translating into one of the best years of his career. Whether the care-free, laid-back attitude is a result of the Packers drafting a quarterback in the first round of the draft last year, or if he’s just found a new appreciation of the game with a number of quarterbacks with his experience pondering retirement, only he could say.

As of this moment, this AFC Championship match-up is a little tough to the bill, because it could feature a former MVP and Super Bowl MVP at quarterback for the Chiefs, or in his place could be a 13-year veteran of the NFL who has been a back-up for the better part of that time.

Tom Brady is no stranger to conference championship games, but this is his first in the NFC, so maybe it fits a little differently. As confident as Brady surely feels, Tampa Bay’s receivers are a little weak in the knees – No, literally.

Both Antonio Brown and Mike Evans have been on the Buccaneers’ injury report this week with knee issues, and Brown has officially been downgraded to “OUT”. Evans has been dealing with his injury for a couple of weeks now, and he played on it last week, but it still has him limited in practice, though likely to keep the knee as fresh as possible for Sunday.

AFC Championship For Bills vs Chiefs Live Stream

Date: Sunday, Jan. 24 | Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS



Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs AFC Match Preview



For the second round in a row, the Buffalo Bills didn’t look great, but they out-performed their opponent to advance in the playoffs, most recently defeating the Baltimore Ravens.

There’s a big “what if” hanging over Bill’s divisional-round win, and that’s “What if Lamar Jackson didn’t get hurt at the end of the third quarter?”. Neither team scored in the final frame, meaning that Buffalo was already up 17-3 entering the final frame, but a talent like Jackson’s can take over a game; One need look no further than the Ravens’ game against the Browns in Week 13 to see what Lamar is capable of. That said, the Bills defense limited Lamar through three-quarters of the game, and they earned the victory in the end.

The Kansas City Chiefs had scoring opportunities on all seven of their drives, not needing to call upon the services of Tommy Townsend, their punter, even once against the Browns in the last round. After scoring on their first four drives, the Chiefs look dangerous – That is until you see that Patrick Mahomes is on the injury report.

After the former MVP left the field, Chad Henne backed him up by helping finish the drive with a field goal, then tossed an interception on the next drive. Henne did dazzle on the final drive of the game, not for scoring, but first by picking up a crucial twelve yards on 3rd & 14, and then by executing the pass play on 4th & 1 that sealed the Chiefs’ victory.

