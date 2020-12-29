The IIHF World Junior Championship online? In this post, we’ll explain how and where you can live to stream the world’s biggest ice hockey tournament in 2021. Follow along for live scores, updates and a full TV schedule from every game, every day.

The 44th edition of the Ice Hockey World Junior Championship. The 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will take place in Edmonton, Alberta, from Dec. 25, 2020 through Jan. 5, 2021.

The top four teams in each group will play in the quarterfinals Jan. 2. The semifinals are Jan. 4, and the championship and third-place games are Jan. 5. Because the IIHF announced the cancelation of five lower-level under-20 tournaments, there will be no relegation or promotion from the 2021 WJC.

IIHF World Junior Championship 2021 Live Stream Free TV

The 2020-21 Four Hills tournament at the stadium. You will have to follow all the protocols and all that is a tedious task. So instead, the best option is to watch the event on live stream in the house. Some of the best live stream channels are available in the market, which you can select according to your budget and liking.

2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championships official Broadcasting

Watch the global hockey extravaganza of the IIHF World Juniors is to subscribe to the official broadcasting channels. NHL Network is the most important broadcaster and every Juniors game will be aired live on the NHL and TSN networks. The following list contains the names of the most important official broadcasters along with their respective nations.

TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network

TV channel (Canada): TSN

World Juniors 2021 Streaming Without Cable

Though there are numerous hockey enthusiasts around the globe, most of them are not inclined to pay hefty subscription charges to official broadcasting channels for just a month of premier hockey action. If you too are willing to cut the cord, there are numerous options available on such fronts as well.

Covid-19 impacted the World Juniors 2021

All the games will be played behind closed doors. Spectators will not be allowed!

Players and staff that tested positive after November 29 will automatically not participate in the game. This has led to teams like Austria, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and USA adjusting their squad.

No team will be relegating this year because of the cancelled 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division. Therefore, the same team that participated in the world juniors 2021 will also participate in world juniors 2022.

The tournament will be held in a single venue in Edmonton.

Schedule And Result for the 2021 World Junior Championship Friday, Dec. 25 Slovakia 1, Switzerland 0 Finland 5, Germany 3 Russia 5, USA 3 Saturday, Dec. 26 Sweden 7, Czech Republic 1 Canada 16, Germany 2 USA 11, Austria 0 Sunday, Dec. 27 Finland 4, Switzerland 1 Canada 3, Slovakia 1 Czech Republic 2, Russia 0 Monday, Dec. 28 Austria 0, Sweden 4 Slovakia 3, Germany 4 Wednesday, Dec. 30 Slovakia vs Finland, 2 p.m. ET Germany vs Switzerland, 6 p.m. ET Sweden vs Russia, 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 31 Austria vs Czech Republic, 2 p.m. ET Finland vs Canada, 6 p.m. ET United States vs Sweden, 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 2 Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. ET Quarterfinal 2, 3:30 p.m. ET Quarterfinal 3, 7 p.m. ET Quarterfinal 4, 10:30 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 4 Semifinal 1, 6 p.m. ET Semifinal 2, 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 5 Third-place game, 5:30 p.m. ET Championship game, 9:30 p.m. ET

