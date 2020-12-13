Football Week 14, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay come from losing a hard-battled game against Patrick Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs a week ago and they’ll attempt to skip back against a striving Minnesota Vikings group that are as yet attempting to sneak into the 2020 NFL postseason.

The Los Angeles Rams (9-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (11-1). This time, they’ll face a Minnesota defense that ranks near the bottom of the pack in total points allowed and points allowed per game.

And should the Buccaneers decide to go through the air, the Vikings are tied for 26th in passing defense, letting up an average of 261.7 passing yards per game.

Vikings vs Buccaneers Live Stream, and listen Without Cable

Fubo TV – You can include Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports add-on for $5.99 / month. Start watching Fubo TV with a free trial offer of 7 days.

YouTube TV — Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space. A free trial is offered.

NBC — The pregame and postgame coverage will air on NBC Sports Bengals.

Hulu TV – You can still get a 7-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV. From live sports, news and kids shows to full seasons of exclusive series, originals and hit movies

CBS All Access — Stream your local NFL on CBS games live on your TV, phone, or other connected devices with CBS All Access, CBS.com, or the CBS app through your TV provider.

NFL Network — Get NFL Network live with fuboTV. Watch the football season online live and on demand, anytime and anywhere on your computer, phone, tablet, or streaming device. fuboTV offers a free 7-day trial, with a reminder of the trial end date on the 6th

Vikings vs Buccaneers Live Stream from UK

NFL Week 14 will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you’re already a BT Sport subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the Vikings vs Buccaneers for free beginning at Tonight.

Vikings vs Bucs Live Stream from Canada

Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live NFL Week 14 matches in Canada. The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150.

Vikings vs Buccaneers Live Stream from Australia

Fox Sports has exclusive live NFL week 14. If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports NFL coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.

