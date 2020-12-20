For the athletes, it’s symbolic because it’s the culmination of weeks’ worth of training and dieting so they can present the most muscle and the best conditioning on bodybuilding’s largest stage. Finally Mr.

Olympia Weekend has arrived, Here you might be getting a complete guide to watch online while it may not be taking place in Las Vegas due to restrictions, Olympia Weekend is back for 2020 and it all begins tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center.

Mr. Olympia 2020 LIVE

The annual bodybuilding competition, which crowns Mr. Olympia and Ms. Olympia every year, is a history-making event, which has featured the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno, and helped launch their acting careers, especially after Olympia Weekend was featured in the 1977 film, Pumping Iron.

Olympia Weekend, or more formally known as Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend, has been a mainstay in international bodybuilding competition since 1965.

Watch 2020 Mr. Olympia Weekend

p data-slot-rendered-dynamic=”true”>As opposed to the typical free live stream, the bulk of the 2020 Mr. Olympia Live Stream only be available on PPV. There will be three different packages, one of which will be available for free, that fans can view, available only through Olympia TV. Each package comes with a different set of perks, and level of access to the various events going down throughout the weekend.

2020 Olympia Friday Night Finals Report

Figure

Fitness

Women’s Physique

Ms. Olympia

Men’s 212

Mr. Olympia Pre-Judging

How Bodybuilding is Judged

Weekend Schedule

2020 Fitness Olympia Final Standings

Winner — Missy Truscott

— Missy Truscott Second Place — Oksana Grishina

— Oksana Grishina Third Place — Whitney Jones

— Whitney Jones Fourth Place — Ariel Khadr

— Ariel Khadr Fifth Place — Jaclyn Bake

To qualify, bodybuilders must finish in the top five in each division at the Olympia., top 3 in point standings, and 1st place at all other competitions.

The prize money for Mr. Olympia alone started at $1,000 in the 60s and 70s and is now $400,000, which is what winner Brandon Curry took home last year.

2020 Ms. Olympia Finals Report

New Olympia promoter Jake Wood greeted the return of the Ms. Olympia. Eight-time Ms. Olympia Lenda Murray was on commentary, and former Ms. Olympia Yaxeni Oriquen was in the lineup. Oriquen would ultimately announce her retirement on the stage. Ten-time Ms. Olympia Iris Kyle was scheduled to return, but she had to withdraw due to illness. In celebration of this contest’s return, all 15 competitors were compared onstage and posed individually before the final awards were presented. That award ultimately went to Andrea shaw.

Curry has some strict competition this year. Past winners Phil Heath and Shawn Rhoden did not compete last year as Curry took home the title, but Heath will be back this year. He was named Mr. Olympia seven consecutive times from 2011 to 2017.

In the history books, Americans Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman have the most wins, tied at eight apiece, while Schwarzenegger has seven.

American Iris Kyle will be looking for double digits this weekend as she competes for her 10th consecutive victory and Ms. Olympia title.

She will be in a field competing with a total of 18 competitors all vying for the title. Venezuela’s Yaxeni Oriquen will be competing and she was the last winner before Kyle’s current reign. If not for Oriquen’s 2005 win, Kyle would be going for her 11th consecutive Ms. Olympia title.

Other competitions include Figure Olympia, where Cydney Gillon will be back to defend her title in hopes of winning her fourth straight. 212 Olympia will feature returning champion Kamal Elgargni, and Raymont Edmonds will be returning in Men’s Physique Olympia.

2020 212 Olympia Finals Report

After the ladies graced the Olympia stage, it would be the men’s turn. The 212 athletes competing pushed themselves and each other so they can present the best competitions possible. Defending champion Kamal Elgargni of Libya appeared to be facing a strong push from Shaun Clarida and George Peterson in prejudging. It would be Shaun Clarida that claimed the ultimate prize.

