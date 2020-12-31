Step by step instructions to watch the ball drop in a year that is failed. The celebration that we can’t actually risk with the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not letting New York City drop the ball on the 2021 festivities. Step by step instructions to watch the ball drop in a year that is failed.

To guarantee everybody can appreciate the ball drop custom securely, the current year’s festival will be transmission just, which implies no groups assembling in Times Square. it’s the convention to watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square at Midnight.

The sparkling Times Square Ball has been dropping along a post to stamp the progression of time on New Year’s Eve since 1907 went to 1908, and its TV broadcast is perhaps the most suffering occasion customs in the U.S. Here’s the way you can stream the Times Square Ball drop this year.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Time and Tv Info

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration webcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 and end at 12:15 a.m. ET.

LIVE: NYE BALL DROP ONLINE

NYE Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Live Stream & ON-AIR info

The New York City’s annual NYE spectacle from home by tuning into a six-hour commercial-free webcast presented by official Times Square New Year’s Eve co-organizers Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

NYC from around the globe can tune into different live transmissions of the notable Times Square ball drop festivity beginning at 6 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 31, on the NYC application or on the NYC 2021 site.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Perform

Double cross Grammy victor and worldwide music legend Gloria Gaynor will play out her worldwide hymn of support and motivation, “I Will Survive,” alongside, “Delight Comes In The Morning” and her hit tune, “Never Can Say Goodbye.”

Notwithstanding Andra Day and Gloria Gaynor, the live webcast will incorporate melodic exhibitions by Anitta, Pitbull, the USO Show Troupe, and The Waffle Crew.

Entertainer and adored TV character Jonathan Bennett will re-visitation of the festival as Times Square New Year’s Eve Host.

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop TV channel

The twelfth yearly webcast will cover the activity and celebrations, beginning with the ball raising at 6 p.m. Watchers can observe live melodic exhibitions, hourly commencements, in the background stories and meetings with superstars.

You can watch a commercial-free webcast of the 2021 Times Square NYE ball drop on Times Square’s official website, TimesSquareNYC.org.

Justin Bieber New Year’s Eve Concert Live Stream

Justin Bieber is returning to the stage for his first live show since 2017 with a New Year’s Eve celebration that fans around the world can attend virtually.

The New Year’s Eve Ball drop event can be watched online on several live streaming channels. These channels are not very expensive, unlike cable TV. There is no contract so that if you don’t like the channel you can cancel the subscription at any time.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Without Cable Tonight

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021: The 49th year of this ball drop broadcast is co-hosted by Lucy Hale, Billy Porter, and Ciara, with musical performances expected to be announced shortly.

While the most popular New Year’s Eve celebrations will be taking place across the cable landscape, there are plenty of ways to watch without cable. Revelers without a cable log-in can watch each of the above networks live with an active Subscription.

Whatever you do, be sure to get started with your setup early so you don’t miss the final countdown to 2021.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop on TV

ABC: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, headlined by Jennifer Lopez (start time: 8 p.m. ET)

NBC: New Year’s Eve 2021, hosted by Carson Daly (start time: 10 p.m. ET)

Fox: New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast, with Ken Jeong and Joel McHale (start time: 8 p.m. ET)

CNN: New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (start time: 8 p.m. ET)

