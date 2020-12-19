The PNC championship 2020 will take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. It’s known as the Father-Son Challenge, however should most likely be called something different since this year unbelievable Hall of Fame golf player Annika Sorenstam is partaking with her dad Tom. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament.

Charlie will be the most youthful rival in the occasion’s set of experiences, however he’s now beginning to flaunt some genuine golf aptitude. Charlie contends in junior occasions, in some cases with his father as caddie. As of late, cameras got Charlie’s sweet swing as he rehearsed close by Tiger on the reach.

The PNC Championship takes place in Orlando, Florida this weekend, and the annual “Father-Son” Challenge will run 36 holes on Saturday and Sunday. The presentation is a two-day, 36-opening scramble competition held at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. The field comprises of two-player groups comprised of a significant hero or Players Championship victor and a relative.

Watch PNC Golf Championship Live Stream

The TV coverage of multiple-day Golf Tournaments is always complicated, but I’m going to simplify this and provide the steps to stream the entire PNC Championship 2020. But you would want to get the over-the-top streaming service for more comprehensive coverage without cable.

Tiger and Charlie Woods PNC Championship Live Stream on NBC Sports and Golf Channel

PNC Championship puzzle requires you to have a TV provider with NBC and The Golf Channel. The PNC golf coverage is available on several channels and streaming services NBC Sports and Golf Channel, rights to the coverage and they are the best starting points for you.

PNC Championship Saturday schedule:

2:30-5PM ET – NBC Sports

PNC Championship Sunday schedule:

2-3PM ET – Golf Channel

3-6PM ET – NBC Sports

Tiger & Charlie Woods tee time

11:48 a.m. ET, paired with Justin & Mike Thomas

PNC Championship 2020 Tournament Format

The two rounds will be played utilizing a two-man scramble. Every golf player in the pair hits a tee shot and they at that point play the absolute best of the two drives. The lesser drive is set inside one club length and afterward every golf player plays their next shot and more information go to the official website.

The post Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods PNC Championship Live Stream: TV coverage and all Round tee times appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods PNC Championship Live Stream: TV coverage and all Round tee times