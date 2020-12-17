The fifth iteration of FIFA’s The Best awards takes place this winter as football’s supreme governing body pays tribute to those who have excelled over the season by handing out individual accolades.

Past players, journalists, and fans are all consulted in the process of identifying the best players, with panels convened and online polls established to canvass for opinions.

The voting process for this edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards was split into four sections, with a 25 percent weighting for each: team captains; national team coaches; the fan vote; and 200 journalists from around the world. Voting started on November 25 and ended on December 9.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on FIFA‘s official YouTube channel and on the Facebook page ‘FIFA Football Awards’. You will also be able to see all of the post-ceremony reaction here on MARCA.com/en/.

Who are the finalists?

December 11 saw FIFA announce the finalists for the different categories.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / Wolfsburg / Chelsea Women)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atletico Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Jürgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea Women)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

FIFA Puskas Award

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Uruguay) – Ceara vs Flamengo (August 25, 2019)

Son Heung-min (South Korea) – Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley (December 7, 2019)

Luis Suarez (Uruguay) -Barcelona vs Real Mallorca (December 7, 2019)

Some previous winners of the awards, which have been going since 2016, include:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo

2018: Luka Modric

2019: Lionel Messi.

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

2016: Carli Lloyd

2017: Lieke Martens

2018: Marta Vieira

2019: Megan Rapinoe

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

2016: Claudio Ranieri

2017: Zinedine Zidane

2018: Didier Deschamps

2019: Jugen Klopp

