The traditional of the Army vs Navy Game, The game will be held at Army’s home stadium — Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

The Black Knights may have a greater amount of a preferred position in 2020 contrasted with any challenge with the Midshipmen in the course of recent years. The game is being playing at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York—the first run through the competition has been played at a help foundation since 1943.

The Midshipmen ended the Black Knights’ three-game winning streak in 2019 and have a 61-52-7 record in the matchup. You can watch Army versus Navy on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, or you can stream it via the CBS Sports app with a cable or streaming login.

There are a number of ways to stream this game, depending on which device you use. If you’re using a computer, you can watch for free on CBS Sports. This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Navy vs Army Game Preview

These two teams usually square off on neutral territory, which makes this game one of the most unique matchups they’ve played in awhile. Army will host Navy for the first time in 77 years, and the Black Knights are favored by seven points in this one.

Since 2014, the most points scored in a single Army-Navy Game is 38, which has happened on three occasions. The last time the rivalry featured more than 40 points was 2013, when Navy won 34-7.

All of the trends suggest the under is the best betting play for Saturday’s contest in West Point, and there is also a good chance Army backs up its favorite status. It owns four more wins than Navy and has been much more successful moving the ball down the field this season.

Watch Navy vs Army in the US

Streaming service CBS has the rights to show the Navy vs Army fight and coverage of the undercard set to start at 4pm ET on the subscription channel.

