In Spurscast episode 591, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer John Diaz to discuss: 

  • The latest injury news regarding Keldon Johnson and Derrick White
  • Preseason Takeaways
  • Devin Vassell’s NBA debut
  • Observations on other core Spurs players

Download |  Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast

The post Spurscast: Vassell’s Debut and Preseason Takeaways appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Vassell’s Debut and Preseason Takeaways