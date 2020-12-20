In Spurscast episode 591, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer John Diaz to discuss:
- The latest injury news regarding Keldon Johnson and Derrick White
- Preseason Takeaways
- Devin Vassell’s NBA debut
- Observations on other core Spurs players
