In Spurscast episode 592, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Stephen Anderson to discuss:

The Spurs’ 2-1 start to the season

Injury update on Derrick White’s return

Early trends and observations on offense and defense

Player spotlight on Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Lonnie Walker IV, and Keldon Johnson

