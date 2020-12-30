In Spurscast episode 592, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Stephen Anderson to discuss:
- The Spurs’ 2-1 start to the season
- Injury update on Derrick White’s return
- Early trends and observations on offense and defense
- Player spotlight on Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Lonnie Walker IV, and Keldon Johnson
Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast
