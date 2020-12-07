In Spurscast episode 590, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon to discuss:
- Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, and Quinndary Weatherspoon beginning training camp with injuries
- The team continuing the fast pace approach they used in Orlando
- Notable quotes and information from the early interviews
