In Spurscast episode 590, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon to discuss: 

  • Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, and Quinndary Weatherspoon beginning training camp with injuries
  • The team continuing the fast pace approach they used in Orlando
  • Notable quotes and information from the early interviews

