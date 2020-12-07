In Spurscast episode 590, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon to discuss:

Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, and Quinndary Weatherspoon beginning training camp with injuries

The team continuing the fast pace approach they used in Orlando

Notable quotes and information from the early interviews

