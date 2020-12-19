Saturday the San Antonio Spurs announced the team has waived Cam Reynolds and Tyler Zeller.

Reynolds was on an exhibit 10 contract, meaning there’s a chance he can play in the G-League with the Austin Spurs, while Zeller was on a non-guaranteed contract for $2.4 million.

The Spurs go into opening night next week with 14 players on guaranteed contracts and two players on two-way contracts.

Though the Spurs can sign one more player, they may not if they’re trying to avoid the luxury tax. By waiving Zeller, the Spurs are currently $1.3 million below the luxury tax.

Any additional player signed to a guaranteed contract worth more than $1.3 million by season’s end would put the team in the tax.

The Spurs will open the 2020-2021 season on the road Wednesday against Memphis.

