Our Joe Garcia and Benjamin Bornstein discuss the 2020 San Antonio Spurs season as we are just hours away from the season tipoff on the road in Memphis tonight against the Grizzlies.

Joe and Ben talk about the preseason results, any causes for concern, and other things to watch heading into this season.

