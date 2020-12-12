PORTLAND – According to KOIN News, the San Antonio Spurs have signed undrafted center Kylor Kelley to an Exhibit 10 deal.

The team then waived Kelley afterward.

Kelley is now the second Oregon State big man to join the Spurs on a training camp deal, following the development of former Beavers alum Drew Eubanks.

Although the two never played together in college, Eubanks made a recruiting pitch to bring Kelley into the fold.

In two seasons with Oregon State, Kelley averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. He was also menacing on defense, adding 3.4 blocks per game in college.

As we recently discussed on the latest episode of Forever Toros, while no G League season has been announced, Kelley’s signing seems to indicate the team is prepared for the Austin Spurs to take the floor at some point this season.

Kelley would earn a bonus of $50,000 if he spends a minimum of 60 days with Austin after being waived.

For a full scouting report on Kelley, check out Hoops Prospects.

