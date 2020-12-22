Monday evening the San Antonio Spurs announced the team has exercised the team option for Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, and Luka Samanic, for the 2021-2022 season.

With the options exercised, Walker IV will be under contract for $4.4 million next season, Samanic $2.9 million, and Johnson $2.1 million.

The team options were part of the rookie scale contracts each player originally signed after being drafted by San Antonio.

Walker IV is a key member of the rotation and might even be in the starting lineup on opening night Wednesday, as he begins his third NBA season.

Johnson was also part of the rotation in the summer restart last July, but a foot injury has kept him out of training camp and the preseason. Last week Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said Johnson was weeks away from returning to the lineup.

For Samanic, as he enters his second season, he’ll have a tougher time finding minutes with Rudy Gay currently starting at the 4, Trey Lyles getting minutes off the bench, and with the Spurs using LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl mostly at the 5.

