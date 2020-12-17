By Joe Garcia

In a move that shocked me prior to the San Antonio Spurs’ first pre-season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, December 12, was the fact that my current streaming service provider HULU + Live TV along with SlingTV and Youtube TV have all dropped Sinclair broadcasting from their lineups.

What this essentially does is remove Fox Sports Regional Networks (RSNs) from the big three streaming providers, meaning Spurs games will no longer be available on major streaming services.

Much to my dismay, when I went to watch that first Spurs preseason game, I found that my Fox Sports Go App did not have the game available. This is a scenario many unsuspecting Spurs fans will face come opening day when they try to watch the Spurs vs. Grizzlies game on December 23 and find the game is not available.

So what is one to do now that Fox Sports Regional Networks (RSNs) will no longer be available on the major streaming platform? You will have to look towards more traditional methods which many cord-cutters will find dis-heartening, meaning the only way fans will be able to see Spurs games this upcoming season will be via AT&T TV or Spectrum.

While two of the first 35 Spurs games will be available Over The Air (OTA) on KENS-5, including the home opener against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Dec 26 at 7:30 p.m. and the Golden State Warriors on Monday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m., most will be unable to see the full slate of games without having to pay AT&T TV or Spectrum. This includes missing some key matchups against the Lakers on December 30th, Utah Jazz on January 3rd, Clippers on January 5th, Mavs on January 22nd, Celtics on January 27th, and the Nuggets on Jan 29th.

Doing some research online I saw that Spectrum’s TV-only package starts at $44.99 a month for 12 months which also includes Fox Sports Regional Networks (RSNs). While AT&T has their basic TV package that includes Fox Sports Regional Networks (RSNs) starting at $59.99 plus an additional $8.49 for the regional sports fee.

Keep in mind that both TV providers will also charge tax and other miscellaneous fees pushing up the final per month price. The budget-friendly option that I discovered while looking for alternatives was AT&T TV, now formerly DirecTV Now which was the only streaming option starting at $55.00 a month with the Fox Sports Regional Networks (RSNs) included.

Editor’s note: One OTT streaming option is Picaso.TV, who Project Spurs has worked with in the past. Speaking to the company, they are planning to offer both KENS-TV and Fox Sports Southwest in their monthly subscription plan and offer a free three-day trial, which can be used for tonight’s game on CW-35. The service is currently available online.

With many sports bars and restaurants limiting their capacities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The safest option for many will be to stay home and watch the games. Either way, Spurs fans expect to pay a premium to watch San Antonio Spurs basketball this upcoming season.

The post Spurs announce broadcast schedule, but don't look for games on major streaming providers appeared first on Project Spurs.

