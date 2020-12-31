Today is the last day of 2020 and many will be glad to see such a disastrous year come to a close. New York City is usually the mecca for New Year’s Eve celebrations, and several networks will be watching as the ball is dropped in Times Square.

CNN will broadcast their special beginning at 8 p.m. EST, Fox (8 to 10 p.m.), NBC (beginning at 10 p.m.), TBS (from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.), Univision (beginning at 10 p.m.) and the YouTube TV Originals channel Hello 2021: Americas (starting at 10:30 p.m.).

ABC will also be broadcasting the annual Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

It will be the 49th year of the annual go-to New Year’s tradition and Jennifer Lopez will be headlining the show, which will feature five and a half hours of performances is it airs until 2:00 a.m. EST and also shows New Year’s celebrations from around the world.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will once again be teaming up to host CNN’s special for the fourth year. The special will highlight entertainment by John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti LaBelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, Leslie Jordan, Dulce Sloan, Desus & Mero, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Goo Goo Dolls, and Jon Bon Jovi.

On NBC, Hoda Kota and Jenna Bush Hager will host New Year’s Eve: Escape from 2020. There will be no live performances, but interviews with celebrities including Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Jane Levy, Al Roker, Gwen Stefani, and more share their hopes for 2021.

This will air before Carson Daly hosts NBC’s special beginning at 10 p.m. Entertainment includes Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and others.

Fox is taking things from a different angle this year as Ken Jeong and Joel McHale team up for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021.

While many countries around the world have already sung Auld Lang Syne and have crossed over to 2021, the networks will have plenty of entertainment to ring in the new year tonight.

