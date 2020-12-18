ROH Final Battle takes place at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The Final Battle: Hour One pre-show starts at 8 pm ET on Facebook, Twitter, Best on the Planet, and STIRR City. But if you are a die-hard fan of Rush or King & waiting for the main card fight you must choose the Pay-Per-View plan.

Watch Live Online: ROH Battle LIVE

Here everything for you, ROH Final Battle Live Stream guide, start time, venue and full fight card info.

Date: December 18, 2020 at 9:00 PM ET (Preshow at 8:00 PM ET)

Location: UMBC Event Center, Baltimore, Maryland

Available On: FITE, ROH HonorClub, Traditional PPV

Start Time: The four-hour Final Battle event kicks off tonight at 8 pm ET. The first hour features the Four Corner Survival match and will air for free on ROH’s YouTube and Facebook platforms. The PPV at 9 pm ET is available for purchase through HonorClub and Fite TV.

Venue: Ring of Honor is slated to hold the show at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Final ROH Final Battle Card

ROH Champion Rush vs. Brody King.

Tony Deppen vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper – Winner Receives ROH TV Title Match later in the show.

ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Four-Way Victor.

ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Briscoe & PCO.

ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon.

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Vincent & Bateman.

The Foundation’s Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta – Pure Rules Tag Team Match.

Danhusen vs. Brian Johnson.

DESPUÉS DE TANTO ENCIERRO REGRESO CON TODO A DEFENDER MI CAMPEONATO @ringofhonor Y A DEJAR BIEN EN CLARO QUE LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE ES EL PASADO,PRESENTE Y FUTURO nothing happens unless I say so@KennyKingPb2 @dragonlee95

#????????SORPRESA#ToroBlancoRush pic.twitter.com/2Rb5GQVK6K — Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) December 2, 2020

The idea of adding another member to join Rush, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King has only come from Rush himself. There have been no teases on ROH programming to give us any hints. That means plans could change, and there is no guarantee that Rush’s posse will expand. However, we’re wrestling fans, and we all know that won’t stop us from the fun of speculating.

ROH World Championship: Rush (c) vs Brody King Live stream Main Card Event



This will be Rush’s first match back with ROH since the pandemic. King is in peak form after impressive victories over Dalton Castle and Shane Taylor to earn a title shot. The match should be very physical and very aggressive. Neither man is the type to back down from confrontation.

Watch ROH Final Battle Live preview:

Gresham won the Pure title through a grueling tournament. Gordon was granted the shot after ROH agreed with his complaint of being left out of the tournament. Gordon should be the favorite to win due to one reason in particular.

Briscoe is cashing in his rematch clause after Lethal and Gresham won the tag belts off the Briscoe Brothers. Mark wanted to team with his brother, but Jay was more concerned with teaching a lesson to EC3. Mark was left in a quandary.

The winner of this Four Corner Survival match will earn a TV title shot for later in the evening. I’d rank the order of favorites as Woods, Draper, Deppen, then LSG.

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs Vincent & Bateman

Vincent turned to the dark side when turning on former pal Taven to shatter his ankle. Upon Taven’s recovery, he was out for blood. Bennett made a surprise return to even the odds and reunite with his Kingdom mate.

