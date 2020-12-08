Last Tuesday San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich announced Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, and Quinndary Weatherspoon would miss training camp due to injuries.

In his second interview of training camp Monday, Popovich revealed Lonnie Walker IV has also been dealing with an injury, as Popovich cited “lower back, back spasms” as Walker IV’s injury.

Unlike White, Johnson, and Weatherspoon, Walker IV is expected back soon and he could be practicing as soon as Tuesday according to Popovich.

“Maybe by tomorrow or the next day he’ll be back with us,” said Popovich of Walker IV.

Last season Walker IV averaged 6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 16.2 minutes per game.

Prior to the shutdown of the NBA season in March, Walker IV was in a battle for the backup shooting guard minutes with Marco Belinelli.

In the NBA bubble, Walker IV got to start and in his 27.6 minutes, he averaged 11.3 points, three rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

The Spurs’ first preseason game will take place Saturday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

