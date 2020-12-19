Mr. Olympia 2020 Live Streaming: The best bodybuilders in the world are set to converge on the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Olympia Weekend, or more formally known as Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend, has been a mainstay in international bodybuilding competition since 1965.

Watch Mr Olympia Finals LIVE

The annual bodybuilding competition, which crowns Mr. Olympia and Ms. Olympia every year, is a history-making event, which has featured the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno, and helped launch their acting careers, especially after Olympia Weekend was featured in the 1977 film, Pumping Iron.

Mr. Olympia 2020 Live Stream TV Channel for free



As opposed to the typical free live stream, the bulk of the 2020 Mr. Olympia Live Stream only be available on PPV. There will be three different packages, one of which will be available for free, that fans can view, available only through Olympia TV. Each package comes with a different set of perks, and level of access to the various events going down throughout the weekend.

Mr. Olympia Finals Main Event Details

The 2020 Mr. Olympia is an IFBB professional bodybuilding competition and part of Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend 2020 and is scheduled to be held on December 17, 2020 – December 20, 2020, at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in Paradise, Nevada.

Finals watch Mr. Olympia live on official channel?

Unfortunately, the Mr Olympia competition will not be broadcast on TV in 2020. The event has rarely received television coverage with the 2014 edition being the only televised competition since the 1980s in recent years.

In previous years, the Mr Olympia competition has been live-streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This year, however, the promoters are offering a pay-per-view stream on olympiaproductions.com.

The prize money for Mr. Olympia alone started at $1,000 in the 60s and 70s and is now $400,000, which is what winner Brandon Curry took home last year.

American Iris Kyle will be looking for double digits this weekend as she competes for her 10th consecutive victory and Ms. Olympia title.

She will be in a field competing with a total of 18 competitors all vying for the title. Venezuela’s Yaxeni Oriquen will be competing and she was the last winner before Kyle’s current reign. If not for Oriquen’s 2005 win, Kyle would be going for her 11th consecutive Ms. Olympia title.

Other competitions include Figure Olympia, where Cydney Gillon will be back to defend her title in hopes of winning her fourth straight. 212 Olympia will feature returning champion Kamal Elgargni, and Raymont Edmonds will be returning in Men’s Physique Olympia.

There are five other competing events including fitness, bikini, women’s physique, classic physique, and Wheelchair Olympia, which will just be in it’s third year with Harold Kelley looking to be the all-time champion.

