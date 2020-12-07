In the second MNF game of the night, we have the Buffalo Bills taking on the San Francisco 49ers from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The site of the game was changed due to a mandate against contact sports in Santa Clara County in California.

Monday night in Arizona, where State Farm Stadium will serve as the San Francisco 49ers’ temporary home turf. The Niners were once left for dead as injuries to countless key players piled up, but after a Week 12 upset of the Los Angeles Rams, they’re back in the thick of the NFC West race and are hungry to get back to .500.

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Monday, December 7

Monday, December 7 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Will the Niners’ defense remain hot and carry San Francisco back into the playoff picture? Or are the Bills just too explosive to contain? We’ll find out soon enough. Stay right here for live updates and analysis of Bills-49ers throughout the night.

The Bills have two chances over their final five games to exorcise their Monday-night demons, beginning with the 49ers in Week 13 (Buffalo faces New England on Monday Night Football in Week 16).

Preview 49ers vs Bills game

Buffalo opened as a -2 1/2 favorite at most sports books but the public has been betting heavy on the 49ers (5-6) the past week. San Francisco is now the one-point favorite against the Bills (8-3).

The 49ers are coming off their most impressive win of the season, hitting a late field goal in the fourth quarter to knock off the 7-4 Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. San Francisco forced two fumbles and intercepted Jared Goff two times in the game, making life difficult on Goff as the Rams’ pass offense was able to generate just 182 passing yards on 31 attempts.

That is an ominous stats for Bills fans who watched their team’s offense turn the ball over three times in the fourth quarter last week, almost sabotaging an otherwise dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception and had one of the team’s two fumbles (running back Devin Singletary had the other). If Buffalo wants to have a chance this week it must protect the ball.

Allen and the Bills passing attack went into Week 13 ranked no. 7 in the NFL and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh came away from his film work to prepare for Buffalo impressed with Allen and its offense.

“The quarterback, he is just a problem. He is much more than what I was expecting when I flipped on the tape,” Saleh told San Francisco media this week. “It is a tremendous challenge leading up to Monday night. I think (Buffalo offensive coordinator) Brian (Daboll) has done a phenomenal job with what they’ve done with their scheme, and how he’s evolved it and made it work for the quarterback. We’ve got our hands full. Probably one of the better challenges we’ve had all year.”

