Keldon Johnson spoke with the media Tuesday and he said after healing from injury, he’ll play in Wednesday’s season opener for the San Antonio Spurs against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I’m pretty much back,” said Johnson, who missed all of training camp and the preseason with a foot injury. Last week, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said it would be a few weeks before Johnson and Derrick White return to the lineups, but at that time, Popovich did say Johnson was further along in returning by participating in 3-on-3 workouts.

Johnson said not only has he been participating in 3-on-3 workouts over the past week, but he’s advanced to 5-on-5 workouts as well.

When the Spurs released their injury report for Wednesday’s game, only White and Quinndary Weatherspoon remained on the injury report. Johnson said he injured one of his toes three weeks ago at home going up the stairs. He said he practiced over the following days, but after his foot started to swell, the team saw that he was injured.

“Since the bubble, I feel like I’ve put on eight pounds of muscle,” said Johnson of how he’s worked on his body over the offseason.

When asked about his thoughts of rookie Devin Vassell so far, Johnson said he can’t wait to join Vassell on the court.

“He’s really good,” said Johnson of Vassell. He mentioned how Vassell brings defense and he’s already shown he can make open shots.

Wednesday before the Spurs face Memphis, Popovich might reveal if Johnson will be on a minutes restriction or not as he rejoins the team.

