SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs were dealt their second straight loss to birthday boy LeBron James and the LA Lakers, falling 121-107 at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night to close out 2020.

Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon made sports history in the second half, becoming the first female head coach of a major North American professional sports team following head coach Gregg Popovich’s ejection.

“It’s a big deal,” Hammon said. “It’s a substantial moment. I’ve been in San Antonio for 13 years. I have a lot of time invested and they have a lot of time invested in me. At the moment, I was trying to just win the game.”

LaMarcus Aldridge did not play for San Antonio, missing the game with knee soreness.

San Antonio went down double digits but rallied to get the deficit to nine points with just over four minutes remaining in regulation.

James led the Lakers with 26 points on 11-for-13 shooting while Anthony Davis chipped in 20 points on 60 percent shooting to go along with eight rebounds.

Three Standout Players

Dejounte Murray

The Spurs got a big game from their point guard, who proves once again just how dangerous he can be for the Spurs and why the future for the team is so bright.

Murray finished with a career-high 29 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists on the night as he remained aggressive in attacking the rim and was constantly looking for his shot and his teammates for open buckets.

“I don’t care what I did, we lost,” Murray said after the game.

DeMar DeRozan

The Spurs got another solid night from their leading scorer as DeMar DeRozan did his best to help take the scoring load off of Murray.

DeRozan had 23 points, including a highlight-reel dunk over Montrezl Harrell. He added six assists and five rebounds to his stat line in the defeat. However, Murray and DeRozan would combine for 52 of San Antonio’s 107 points on the night.

But he had the most to say about Hammon’s history-making night.

“Becky’s definitely been instrumental for us,” he said. “She’s quick on her feet, understanding defensive coverages, where we should be.”

Patty Mills

The Aussie guard led San Antonio’s second unit as he did what he could to help out DeRozan and Murray on the court by bringing his signature FIBA style of play to the game.

Mills finished with 12 points off the bench as he dished out four assists and connected on two of his five three-point attempts. Of course, he and the Spurs have had better games and will learn from this one.

Let’s see what lessons they’ve learned as they have a re-match with the Lakers to kick off 2021 on Friday night.

