This title fight will Golovkin vs Szeremeta live exclusively on DAZN. Golovkin (40-1-1) may have 35 KOs to his record, but he didn’t exactly leave a strong impression in his wake. Golovkin will fight Szeremeta on Dec. 18 with the main card beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Golovkin vs Szeremeta will be shown on DAZN all over the world, the broadcaster’s inaugural boxing event on these shores.
Enclosing fans the United States can watch the GGG-Szeremeta battle on DAZN. The real time feature chips away at most TVs, cell phones, PCs and gaming comforts.
DAZN can be viewed on smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers. The streaming service costs £1.99 per month to sign up and can be cancelled at any time.
Golovkin vs. Szeremeta Streaming viewing information
Date: Dec. 18
Location: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino — Hollywood, Florida
Start time: 5 p.m. main card (ring walks expected around 8 p.m. for main event)
Live Stream: Watch Here
Golovkin vs Szeremeta Live Stream Round by Round
DAZN offers an ease approach to watch select games online without link. Accessible in numerous pieces of the world, DAZN is as yet thought to be a more up to date administration in the United States.
In any case, they are one of the top spots in case you’re a boxing fan. DAZN will give you admittance to battles from GGG, Joshua Anthony, Canelo Alvarez, and numerous other tremendous warriors. At just $20 every month, DAZN winds up being an incredible arrangement!
Golovkin vs Szeremeta Without Cable
In the US, you can stream Golovkin vs Szeremeta via the DAZN app and platform. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. Note: You save over 60% if you pay for a full year of DAZN. 1 month of DAZN is $19.99, while 1 year costs $99.99.
Gennadiy Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta Live Strream On dazn
Boxing fans in the United States can watch the GGG-Szeremeta fight on DAZN. The streaming service works on most TVs, smartphones, computers and gaming consoles.
GGG vs Szeremeta TV Channel
The action is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast on DAZN.
GGG vs Szeremeta Price
In the United States, a monthly subscription is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $99.99. In Canada, a monthly subscription is $20 CAD, and an annual subscription is $150 CAD. (There is also a 30-day free trial in Canada.)
Golovkin vs Szeremeta full card
Gennadiy Golovkin v. Kamil Szeremeta for Golovkin’s IBF Middleweight title
Hyun Mi Choi vs Calista Silgado; Junior Lightweight
John Ryder vs Michael Guy; Super Middleweight
Ali Akhmedov vs Carlos Gongora; Super Middleweight
Reshat Mati vs Dennis Okoth; Welterweight
Jalan Walker vs Rafael Reyes; Featherweight
