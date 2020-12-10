On a brand new episode of Forever Toros, John Diaz, Jonas Clark and Michael De Leon discuss the latest with the Austin Spurs and the G League and how that might affect the San Antonio Spurs.
Topics:
• Chimezie Metu waived and signed by Kings
• Drew Eubanks 3-year deal
• Keita Bates-Diop and Quinndary Weatherspoon on two-way contract
• Tre Jones and Devin Vassell signed. Chance they stay in Austin?
• Marc Stein reports G League could have bubble season in Atlanta w/ 500k buy in
• Austin Spurs offering 10 game voucher for Black Friday
• Cam Reynolds exhibit 10 deal with SA
Note: we lost about 10 minutes at the end of Jonas giving us the latest details on some of last year’s Austin Spurs players who are playing overseason, but he will have a post on that topic next week on Spurs on Sixth.
