On a brand new episode of Forever Toros, John Diaz, Jonas Clark and Michael De Leon discuss the latest with the Austin Spurs and the G League and how that might affect the San Antonio Spurs.

Topics:

• Chimezie Metu waived and signed by Kings

• Drew Eubanks 3-year deal

• Keita Bates-Diop and Quinndary Weatherspoon on two-way contract

• Tre Jones and Devin Vassell signed. Chance they stay in Austin?

• Marc Stein reports G League could have bubble season in Atlanta w/ 500k buy in

• Austin Spurs offering 10 game voucher for Black Friday

• Cam Reynolds exhibit 10 deal with SA

Intro music provided by Corbin Warren.

Note: we lost about 10 minutes at the end of Jonas giving us the latest details on some of last year’s Austin Spurs players who are playing overseason, but he will have a post on that topic next week on Spurs on Sixth.

