COVID-19 pandemic shutting down a lot of in-person celebrations, several countries are forging ahead with fireworks displays that people can watch if they live nearby or from the comfort of their own homes via online or live stream.

What is Sydney New Year’s EVE?

Sydney New Year’s Eve is an annual multi-tiered event held every New Year’s Eve in Sydney, Australia. Centring on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and surrounding Port Jackson, its main events are two pyrotechnic displays: the 9 pm Family Fireworks and the Midnight Fireworks, both of which are televised nationally with the more popular Midnight Fireworks televised globally. You can watch here, there is no issue where you are stay, no vpn or no cable needed.

When it will start from?

At 8:30 p.m. AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time), which is 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT in the United States. The channel writes, “Goodbye 2020, hello 2021! Celebrate the new year as we bring you all the fun, fireworks and live music from the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl.”

Where can I watch Sydney New Year’s EVE and Annual fireworks Online from anywhere?

The official ABC channel and Facebook page. The channel writes, “Goodbye 2020, hello 2021! Celebrate the new year as we bring you all the fun, fireworks and live music from the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl.”

According to the Sydney tourism website, “Crowd numbers will be strictly controlled around the harbour and entry to designated Green Zones will be restricted. Only people who live in the area, are visiting friends or family who live in the area, or with confirmed bookings at hospitality venues will be allowed into the area.”

Additionally, the site says people can host small gatherings at their homes restricted to a maximum of 10 people (including adults and children). It also says that public transportation services will be running on New Year’s Eve. Check more updates

Fireworks and NYE concerts Details



The biggest and best program to capture what may well turn out to be the smallest and worst NYE celebration in recent memory is set to take place on the ABC. Kicking off at 8.30pm, a family-friendly variety show will be hosted by Rove McManus, Kiki Masella and Chenelle Carr, featuring highlights from fireworks displays gone by. Hosted by Zan Rowe and Charlie Pickering, New Year’s Eve 2020: We Are One starts at 9:10pm, and will include performances from Paul Kelly, Amy Shark, the DMA’s, Odette, Ben Lee and more, performing at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Countdown To Midnight starts 11:45pm, with Jeremy Fernandez and Linda Marigliano in Sydney welcoming in the New Year in front of … no crowd.

