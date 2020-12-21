Monday Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Derrick White and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a 4-year extension for $73 million.

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White has agreed to a four-year, $73M extension, his agent Mike Lindeman of @excelsm_bball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020

The Spurs and White had until Monday 12/21 to come to an agreement on an extension, if not, White would have become a restricted free agent in the offseason.

During the NBA restart in the bubble last summer, White averaged 18.9 points, five assists, 4.3 rebounds, and he launched eight three point attempts per game in 29.8 minutes.

So far, White hasn’t been able to participate in training camp or the preseason due to toe surgery he had in the offseason. He’s expected to miss multiple weeks before returning to the court.

With an estimate of White at $18.3 million next season, the Spurs would still be projected to have up to $46.1 million in salary cap space next offseason. That would be enough to offer a max contract to a player who has over 10 years of service in the league.

