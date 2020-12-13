The Dallas Cowboys Face the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Paul Brown Stadium. Despite their sub-par win-loss records, the Cowboys-Bengals Week 14 matchup is full of storylines.

These are two defenses trending in opposite directions. In their last three games, the Bengals have allowed the ninth-fewest points limiting opponents to 19.3 points per game. The Dallas Cowboys (3-9) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1) Sunday of Week 14 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati.

Dislike the Bengals were too incredible all through the primary portion of the period, however at any rate Joe Burrow got the passing game going. After the bye week, Cincinnati has scored ten focuses or less multiple times and 17 in the other game.

Cowboys vs Bengals Live Stream, and listen Without Cable

Fubo TV – You can include Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports add-on for $5.99 / month. Start watching Fubo TV with a free trial offer of 7 days.

YouTube TV — Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space. A free trial is offered.

NBC — The pregame and postgame coverage will air on NBC Sports Bengals.

Hulu TV – You can still get a 7-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV. From live sports, news and kids shows to full seasons of exclusive series, originals and hit movies

CBS All Access — Stream your local NFL on CBS games live on your TV, phone, or other connected devices with CBS All Access, CBS.com, or the CBS app through your TV provider.

NFL Network — Get NFL Network live with fuboTV. Watch the football season online live and on demand, anytime and anywhere on your computer, phone, tablet, or streaming device. fuboTV offers a free 7-day trial, with a reminder of the trial end date on the 6th.

Cowboys vs Bengals Week 14 Preview information

The Cowboys have lost two games in a row and six of their last seven. They’re also a league-worst 2-10 against the spread, including just 1-5 on the road. We’ll see if the defense can put a better game together, but I like the Cowboys’ chances of cracking the 20-point mark first on Sunday to get their fourth win of the season.

Cowboys vs Bengals Live Stream from UK

NFL Week 14 will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you’re already a BT Sport subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the Cowboys vs Bengals for free beginning at Tonight.

Cowboys vs Bengals Live Stream from Canada

If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you’ve already cut the cord, then Cowboys vs Bengals makes a great deal of sense as it will give you access to both the NFL Week 14.

Cowboys vs Bengals Live Stream from Australia

Australian NFL fans also have several options to watch Cowboys vs Bengals as it will be shown on Fetch TV. Where can you watch Cowboys vs. Bengals online? You can stream this game, and many other NFL games live online with Hulu.

