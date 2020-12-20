The Celtic Face Hearts at the Scottish Cup final game on December 20. The match will kick off 20:15 your local time. For Hearts, it’s the chance of a fourth Scottish Cup success in 22 years and potentially a unique double for Neilson. This match can be streamed live on both the BBC Sport website and Premier Player.

Here’s how to watch a Celtic vs Hearts live stream from anywhere. The Final Soccer Game is set to start at 14:15 UK time on Sunday.

In a year where nothing has been ordinary, a Scottish Cup Final five days before Christmas isn’t excessively phenomenal. Celtic will make sure about a twelfth sequential homegrown prize in the event that they rehash a year ago success over the Edinburgh side to lift the cup for a 40th time. Hearts, consigned after the Premiership was ended by the Covid-19 pandemic, have won the cup multiple times.

Scottish Cup final: Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian

Date: Sunday, 20 December

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Time: 14:15 GMT

Live Stream: Watch Here

Celtic vs Hearts Live Stream Free Online

Free streaming of the matches of Scottish Cup final are available whenever we can find an official stream from the official Acounts of the league. If you are unable to see the live stream on this page than it is probably not available in your country.

The Match is being used as something of a lunch for Fubo TV in the UK and USA, with service currently priced at an ultra-cheap £1.99 a month.

Scottish Cup final 2020 Live Stream and TV Listings

BBC One Scotland and Premier Sports are both broadcasting the match. Kick-off is at 2.15pm with the Beeb’s coverage starting at 1.15pm and Premier getting things rolling at 1.45pm. You can subscribe for £9.99 a month.

Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian Game Preview

The history of matches of the teams totals 40 fights. The advantage is on the side of the team Celtic, which won 32 matches with 6 loses. 2 games ended in a draw. The goal difference is 27-105 in favor of the guests.

Last Five Previous meetings

February 13th, 2020 – Premier League: Celtic 5 : 0 Hearts

December 19th, 2019 – Premier League: Hearts 0 : 2 Celtic

August 25th, 2019 – Premier League: Celtic 3 : 1 Hearts

May 25th, 2019 – FA Cup: Hearts 1 : 2 Celtic

May 19th, 2019 – Premier League, Championship Group: Celtic 2 : 1 Hearts

Celtic vs Hearts Final Game Team News

Their latest two victories were achieved without captain Scott Brown, Tom Rogic or Ryan Christie, with David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro impressing. The Celts’ only injury absentee is winger James Forrest, whose return to action after ankle surgery looks like extending until at least the end of January now.

For Hearts, who sit on top of the Scottish Championship, centre-back John Souttar is a long-term absentee, so veteran Christophe Berra will line up alongside Craig Halkett in the middle of the back four.

Celtic possible lineup: Hazard; Ajer, Jullien, Duffy; Frimpong, Soro, McGregor, Taylor; Turnbull, Christie; Edouard

Hearts possible lineup: Gordon; Smith, Halkett, Berra, Kingsley; Haring, Lee; Walker, Naismith, Halliday; Boyce

