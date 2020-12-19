Four division boxing champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring this Saturday, eyeing up Callum Smith’s super-middleweight crown. Check the ultimate guide for Canelo vs Smith live stream this weekend and catch all the action online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Date: Dec. 19 | Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas

TV Stream: LIVE

Alvarez, meanwhile, holds the ‘regular’ form of the WBA super-middleweight belt as well as being the current holder of two belts at middleweight.

When is the fight?

The fight takes place on Saturday 19 December, meaning both men will have been out of the ring for more than a year when they take centre ring.

Where is the fight?

The fight will be at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with fans set to be in attendance, unlike the majority of cards since the global coronavirus pandemic.

Now seemingly able to put shackling contract disputes behind him, one of boxing’s biggest PPV stars will be looking to stake his claim as the main man in the 160-pound division.

Este 19 de dic planeo derrotar a Callum Smith en el Alamodome de San Antonio. Gracias a mis amigos de Crush por su apoyo. On Dec 19th I plan to Crush Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tx. Thanks to my friends at Crush for their support. @crushsoda#CaneloSmith pic.twitter.com/P2T2kxN5AM — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 18, 2020

Can I watch a free Canelo vs Smith live stream?

No – but you can get it dirt cheap in some parts of the world.

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith is set be available around the world exclusively via DAZN, and will be offered to customer’s as part of their subscription.

Fans of British boxer Smith are particularly lucky, as the fight marks the network’s first major event in the UK – so DAZN UK is currently available for just £1.99 a month!

It’s also equally cheap to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith in Australia or New Zealand, where DAZN is currently being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month.

There’s a lot of action expected on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas. Be sure you’re following all of CBS Sports’ coverage of the event, including how you can watch and follow the action live below.

In USA Watch Canelo vs Smith live streams

Americans have one way and only way to watch Canelo vs Smith — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service, which had GGG vs Szeremeta on Friday, is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

Canelo vs Smith live streams in UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Canelo vs Smith in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. and you’ll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST. Best of luck.

Canelo vs Smith live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north will also see Canelo return on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service’s 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Canelo vs Smith fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith [12 rounds] WBA/WBC super-middleweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. [8 rounds], super middleweights

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes [6 rounds], super middleweights

Christian Gomez Duran vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez [8 rounds], welterweights

Austin Williams vs. Isaiah Jones [6 rounds], middleweights

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdez [4 rounds], junior lightweights

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood [4 rounds], featherweights

