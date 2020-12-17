The America’s Cup World Series Auckland occasion will run for four days finishing in the Christmas Cup on Sunday, which will online streaming three finals races. Follow live updates of today’s America’s Cup opening day and more day. The event will run for four days culminating in the Christmas Cup on Sunday, which will feature three finals races.
America’s Cup World Series Auckland 2020 racing window runs from 3pm-6pm. Murray said the last race would have to be started before 5.35pm as 6pm was a hard cut-off time.
Four races will be cruised on the first day of the season with hustling set up for Course C – the Stadium course – between Rangitoto Island and Orakei Wharf. The conditions are thought for cruising AC75’s with a SSW breeze of 16-18kts which is relied upon to remain consistent for the hustling.
America’s Cup World Series Schedules
December 17
Race 1 – Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa
Race 2 – American Magic vs INEOS Team UK
Race 3 – INEOS Team UK vs Luna Rossa
Race 4 – American Magic vs Team New Zealand
December 18
Race 1 – Luna Rossa vs American Magic
Race 2 – Team New Zealand vs INEOS Team UK
Race 3 – American Magic vs Luna Rossa
Race 4 – INEOS Team UK vs Team New Zealand
December 19
Race 1- Luna Rossa vs American Magic
Race 2 – Team New Zealand vs INEOS Team UK
Race 3 – American Magic vs Luna Rossa
Race 4 – INEOS Team UK vs Team New Zealand
December 20
Race 1- Semifinal 1: Top qualifier v 4th qualifier
Race 2 – Semifinal 2: 2nd qualifier v 3rd qualifier
Race 3 – Race-off for third: Loser Semifinal 1 v Loser Semifinal 2
Race 4 – Final: Winner Semifinal 1 v Winner Semifinal 2
America’s Cup World Series Live Stream Free
America’s Cup coverage is exclusively free-to-air on TVNZ. USA and Caribbean – home country of NYYC American Magic (Challenger) – NBC Sports. New Zealand – home country of Emirates Team New Zealand (Defender) – TVNZ. UK Race Coverage BBC and Sky UK & Ireland.
Watch 36th America’s Cup Race Coverage
36th America’s Cup Without Cable
Here is the YouTube video of the LIVE RACING for the America’s Cup World Series. It may not work in your location – so make sure you have alternative arrangements in place if you’re keen to watch.
The 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada Cup Village
Free and open to the public 15 December 2020, the 36th America’s Cup Village will bring the city to life with food and beverage, live performances.
Every matches and racing of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA will be streamed live on Youtube, Facebook and americascup.com in almost every country around the world.
