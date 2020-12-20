Week 15 NFL calendar, The San Francisco 49ers face Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. This is the first time since 2014 the Cowboys have hosted the 49ers, and the first time the two teams have met since 2017. How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys in Week 15 online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports.

The San Francisco 49ers (5-8) are on the road and take on the Dallas Cowboys (4-9) in a battle of two last-place teams in Week 15. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys season live online with access to every game and exclusive on-demand content with NFL Game Pass. If you live in a local market that is broadcasting the game, you can stream the matchup on your phone, computer or media streaming device with fubo TV subscription service.

49ers vs Cowboys NFL Game Information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

Time: 1 pm ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch here

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Live Stream Free Tv Guide

NFL games in the US are shown by a wide range of broadcasters and under an increasingly confusing number of monikers. Featured games are those aired Thursday. Sunday and Monday nights as part of the expanded Monday Night Football brand and are shown on TV by NBC, Fox, ESPN and in a very small number of cases, the NFL Network.

Cowboys vs 49ers NFL Week 15 Game Without Cable

NFL Week 15 Game Streaming Schedule

NFL Week 15 game Live Stream Best TV Channel Guide

Here’s how to watch all the Saturday, Sunday and Monday games on Dec. 19, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. NFL Week 15 Game will be broadcast on NFL Network. Those in search of a live stream can head over to the NFL streams Free.

CBS and Fox are the broadcasters you need for the traditional 1pm and 4pm (ET) kick-offs every Sunday, and while the exact games and timings will vary by region, those with the channels as part of cable will be able to watch their local coverage online.

NFL Week 15 Game Preview

The Week 15 NFL schedule is stacked with great matchups. Sunday Night Football will feature the San Francisco 49ers (5-8) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (4-9). Monday Night Football will have the Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2).

Week 15 has arrived, and a new team occupies the top spot in each conference. The Chiefs, after a 30-point explosion in the second and third quarters, erased a 10-0 deficit against Miami, now have the top seed in the AFC, after Pittsburgh’s second straight loss left them at 11-2 and with far more questions than answers, despite having the second-best record in the league. Meanwhile, Green Bay got another outstanding performance from Aaron Rodgers, and their win over Detroit, coupled with New Orleans’ surprise loss to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, put the Packers in first place in the NFC.

