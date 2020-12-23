Welcome to the 2020-2021 Spurs Game Tracker. This database will be updated after each game to identify how the Spurs fare on offense and defense from a game-to-game basis.

Offense Tab

When viewing the offense tab, you’ll see some unique stats such as:

The Spurs vs the Vegas spread

The largest lead the Spurs hold in games

The Spurs’ double digit leads

Where the Spurs score from in games and how effective they’re from scoring in those areas

Some traditional box score stats such as assists, offensive rebounds, turnovers, and fast break points

Defense Tab

With the defense tab, you’ll see the following types of stats:

The largest deficit in a game

The Spurs when down by double digits

Quarters where the Spurs held the opponent below a number of points or allowed a number of points

How many total points the Spurs held/allowed the opponent to score

Where opponents scored from against the Spurs and how effective they were

Box score stats like opponent fast break points, opponent points off turnovers, and opponent offensive rebounds

