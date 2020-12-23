Welcome to the 2020-2021 Spurs Game Tracker. This database will be updated after each game to identify how the Spurs fare on offense and defense from a game-to-game basis.
Offense Tab
When viewing the offense tab, you’ll see some unique stats such as:
- The Spurs vs the Vegas spread
- The largest lead the Spurs hold in games
- The Spurs’ double digit leads
- Where the Spurs score from in games and how effective they’re from scoring in those areas
- Some traditional box score stats such as assists, offensive rebounds, turnovers, and fast break points
Defense Tab
With the defense tab, you’ll see the following types of stats:
- The largest deficit in a game
- The Spurs when down by double digits
- Quarters where the Spurs held the opponent below a number of points or allowed a number of points
- How many total points the Spurs held/allowed the opponent to score
- Where opponents scored from against the Spurs and how effective they were
- Box score stats like opponent fast break points, opponent points off turnovers, and opponent offensive rebounds
