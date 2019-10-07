In episode 555, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by PoundingTheRock.com writer Bruno Passos to discuss the following topics:

Episode Topics

• Dejounte Murray’s return to the floor following last year’s devastating injury

• Lonnie Walker IV starting in place of DeMar DeRozan

• Bryn Forbes’ outside shooting

• Derrick White’s play off the bench

• DeRozan and the Spurs reportedly discussing a contract extension

Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast – Spurs’ Preseason Opener and DeRozan Contract Extension Being Discussed