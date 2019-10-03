PSN illustration/Credit: @NBA

Wednesday the San Antonio Spurs announced the team has exercised the team options for Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV for the 2020-2021 season.

This was an expected move by the organization, where they had until October 31 to make the decision. With the move, White will now earn $3.5 million in the 2020-21 season, while Walker IV will earn $2.8 million.

White is entering his third season with the Spurs while Walker IV is beginning his sophomore season. After the season-long injury Dejounte Murray sustained, White had more responsibility last season as the team’s starting point guard.

With Murray back and with White’s growth in his second year, the team is expected to have one of the better defensive backcourts in the league.

As for Walker IV, he didn’t get a lot of playing time in his rookie season with the Spurs, but he’s coming off a strong performance in Summer League.

Walker IV will be trying to earn a role and minutes in a very guard heavy backcourt this training camp.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Exercise 2020-2021 Team Options for Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV